What to check out at AAPEX and SEMA

Heading to AAPEX and SEMA this year? Here’s a brief rundown of some of the booths and events to check out.

Magic Johnson AAPEX Keynote

Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be in Las Vegas on October 31 this year to speak to attendees about “The Magic of Winning” and the real-life story of his remarkable rise, his philosophy for success and an empowering message on how to create the best possible future, said an announcement from show organizers.

Johnson has pursued several successful business ventures. Today, he is a renowned entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses in sectors such as entertainment, sports, and real estate. He has also been involved in philanthropy and has made significant contributions to various charitable causes.

General Sessions – Titan Ballroom 2204 (AAPEX)

On Nov. 1, Todd Campau, associate director, Aftermarket Solutions at S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit), will share his annual overview of key industry trends and new insight affecting the global aftermarket in “5 Automotive Trends Impacting the North American Aftermarket.” From the ever-changing new vehicle market to the aging of the fleet, the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve. Campau will cover how these new vehicle trends are impacting aftermarket repair opportunities faster than ever before.

On Nov. 2, Nathan Shipley, executive director and industry analyst for The NPD Group’s Automotive Aftermarket division, will lead “Aftermarket Outlook 2023.” Shipley will cover the trends observed both in general retail and the aftermarket over the last two years and why understanding what drove sales performance during that time is critical for predicting what the near-term future might look like for the industry. The presentation will also provide perspective on how macro trends – both industry specific and more general in nature – might play into future results.

Both will go from 11 a.m. to noon.

Tim Tebow SEMA Keynote (West Hall)

Athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tim Tebow will share his mission-possible life message with attendees at the 2023 SEMA Show as part of the trade-only event’s professional development experience.

The SEMA Show will highlight Tebow as a keynote speaker on the SEMA Show Main Stage, a new program that will feature iconic personalities in the automotive industry, thought leaders and entertainers sharing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas and strategies.

He’ll speak at 1 p.m. on November 2.

TPMS press conference — Booth J9034 (AAPEX, Joe’s Garage)

The coalition of TPMS Manufacturers — including ATEQ, Bartec TPMS, Continental and Schrader — are hosting a press conference featuring representatives from each manufacturer speaking on recent TPMS service issues that are severely impacting shops and parts retailers across the country.

The event, which will be held at Joe’s Garage on November 1 form 1-1:30 PST.

It will focus on the importance of technicians and shops keeping their TPMS tool software up-to-date. Having updated software is absolutely essential with the introduction of the latest generation of TPMS sensors. By updating their TPMS tool software, technicians can prevent TPMS service issues and avoid unnecessary delays.

Schaeffler — Booth #2232 (AAPEX)

Schaeffler will be demonstrating its aftermarket solutions under the theme, “Your business is our focus.” It will be hosting customers and industry partners at its booth, showcasing products and service solutions that enhance the vehicle’s life cycle, as well as technologies that support the transition to electric mobility.

The company will showcase its engine portfolio highlights by demonstrating valvetrain technologies as well as its expanding lines of timing chain kits and front-end auxiliary drive (FEAD) kits, and thermal management modules.

In its chassis portfolio, Schaeffler will demonstrate the progression of individual bearings, Gen1, that required specialized tools and extensive expertise to install, to Gen2 and Gen3 bearings. The company will also feature future chassis mechatronics which have more fully integrated components that improve performance and added modularity.

Its transmission portfolio highlights will include the LuK, which include the RepSet and Torque Converter product lines.

Schaeffler will have onsite Repxpert training, including training on timing chain installation and problem fixing for the GM high-feature 3.6L V6 engine, basic teardown and installation with step-by-step instructions, checking for proper timing alignment marks, and special tools required all at its booth.

Launch Tech USA – Booth 38101 (SEMA)

The X-881 PRO Wheel Aligner will be showcased at SEMA 2023 where pros can see for themselves the unprecedented convenience and performance this game-changing wheel alignment machine brings any shop.

Launcher and Launch Tech have collaborated to release the much-anticipated X-881 PRO Wheel Aligner, a groundbreaking innovation in 3D mobile wheel alignment technology. Thanks to a successful partnership between LAUNCHER and an OE database provider, this new mobile aligner is two-post lift compatible and provides OE-spec readings, setting a new standard for convenience, accuracy, and efficiency in wheel alignment operations.

Epicor — Booth A2238 (AAPEX)

Epicor will introduce several innovative solutions designed to help automotive businesses capture the “Insight Advantage” powered by the company’s vast set of vehicle, part, and service information and cutting-edge data science capabilities

The Epicor exhibit will feature live demonstrations of the next-generation, cloud-based Epicor Catalog for Automotive and Epicor Commerce for Automotive B2B eStore, and two advanced data analytics solutions that enable automotive professionals to predict and address future demand for parts and services.

The four solutions that will debut are:

Next-Generation Epicor Catalog for Automotive: Epicor will demonstrate standalone, cloud-native electronic catalog products for customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The all-Spanish-language catalog for Mexico is already in use in several locations while the U.S./Canada catalog will be available in early 2024.

Epicor Commerce for Automotive B2B eStore: Representing a comprehensive modernization of the existing Epicor B2B eStore, Epicor Commerce for Automotive is a powerful, highly flexible and user-friendly eCommerce solution that helps distributors and other users to increase sales and boost customer satisfaction.

Epicor Predictive Inventory Assistant: Epicor Predictive Inventory Assistant is the automotive aftermarket’s first intelligent inventory management solution that provides stocking recommendations based on aggregated financial information from “stores like you.”

Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant: Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant enables service providers to predict likely future repair needs for virtually any popular passenger vehicle, resulting in stronger customer relationships and increased revenue.

Dana — Booth A4026 (AAPEX); West Hall #60087 (SEMA)

Dana Incorporated will have a wide array of its premium products on display in its booth. Dana and Spicer aftermarket parts, including axle and drivetrain components for the Ford Super Duty truck and the Bronco SUV and Ranger truck, will be on display at AAPEX and SEMA along with axle and driveline components for the Jeep Wrangler.

Victor Reinz gaskets and sealing products will be featured, including Reinzosil. Wave-Stopper multi-layer steel (MLS) gaskets, Victor-Tech rubber molded gaskets, and MeshGuard intake gaskets will also be showcased as will Victor Reinz tools for engine repair.

Liqui Moly — Central Hall #23611, West Hall #57261 (SEMA); Booth #A3238 (AAPEX)

The Liqui Moly USA booths at SEMA will feature a wide array of automotive products, including its renowned motor oils, additives and car care products. This year they have a pair of special booth vehicles showcasing their commitment to their JDM focused “AA” oils.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Liqui Moly experts, learn about their products, and gain valuable insights into automotive maintenance and performance enhancement.

With two strategically located booths at SEMA, and one at AAPEX, Liqui Moly USA will have ample space to showcase their extensive product range, provide hands-on demonstrations, and connect with industry experts and enthusiasts.

Mahle — Booth #2661 (AAPEX)

Mahle will have a 10 a.m. press conference on Oct. 31 to unveil the “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” grand prize, custom-built vehicles — a Casey Currie Jeep Gladiator and a Richard Petty Z06 Corvette. The four finalists from this year’s promotion are introduced

There will also be Remarks from Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America

At 4 p.m., the grand prize drawing will be done, followed by a VIP reception. Several motorsports icons will be in attendance to help select this year’s grand prize winner and chosen custom vehicle including “The King” Richard Petty, Casey Currie, John Force, and other notable names in the industry.

ZF Aftermarket – Booth #5057 (AAPEX), #81100 (SEMA Experience)

ZF Aftermarket will be at AAPEX and the SEMA Show showcasing its aftermarket brands including ZF, LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, TRW and WABCO with comprehensive solutions to support internal combustion, hybrid, fully electric and semi-automated vehicles.

ZF’s Lifeguard E-Fluids now available and TRW Brake Boosters and Master Cylinders will be introduced at AAPEX.

ZF Aftermarket will offer its ZF [pro]Academy technical training as part of the AAPEX EV Experience. Training will take place at the EV Experience Stage, Level 1 in the Electric Vehicle Section: Electronification of the Chassis (A Step into Autonomous Vehicles)will take place November 1 from noon to 2 p.m. Electrify Your Journey with ZF Aftermarket will take place November 2 from 10-10:30 a.m.

The company’s SEMA booth will showcase ZF Aftermarket products and services that support car care professionals as well as vehicle owners and enthusiasts. Attendees will experience first-hand technology expertise carried across domestic, European and Asian make vehicles. Musical artist and actor Ludacris will be at the booth for an autograph signing on November. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.