Magic Johnson to be AAPEX keynote speaker

Perhaps the greatest point guard in the history of professional basketball will be at AAPEX this fall delivering the keynote.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be in Las Vegas on October 31 this year to speak to attendees about “The Magic of Winning” and the real-life story of his remarkable rise, his philosophy for success and an empowering message on how to create the best possible future, said an announcement from show organizers.

Johnson is a five-time NBA champion with three Most Valuable Player Award wins. He was also a member of the original Dream Team that represented the U.S. in basketball at the Olympics in Barcelona in 1992 With his unique skills, he’s credited with revolutionizing the way the game is played thanks to his playmaking abilities, bringing the term “triple-double” into common lexicon. He was a point guard even though he was much taller than those who traditionally played the position. His talent allowed him to play every position on the floor.

But his career on the court came to a halt in 1991 when he announced he tested positive for HIV, forcing his retirement from basketball. He also changed how people viewed the disease.

Johnson grew up in an automotive family in East Lansing, Michigan. His father worked in a General Motors plant.

Johnson has pursued several successful business ventures. Today, he is a renowned entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses in sectors such as entertainment, sports, and real estate. He has also been involved in philanthropy and has made significant contributions to various charitable causes.