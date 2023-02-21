Toronto auto show returns, marks milestone

The Canadian International AutoShow returned to Toronto after a multi-year COVID-forced hiatus.

The 50th edition of the show celebrated its in-person return during Media Day on Feb. 16, the day before the show officially opened to the public.

While organizers were excited to be back in person, the absence of many key automakers was noticeable.

Despite its all-electric i4 winning the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s Car of the Year in Canada for 2023 — the first fully electric model to take home the title — BMW did not exhibit at the show. The list of no-shows included Honda, Mazda, Ford, Volkswagen and Mercedes.

Floor space was made up of larger-than-usual exhibits from those participating — such as an off-road-style track from Jeep that showed the capabilities of its electric sport utility vehicles in the Camp Jeep Exhibit.

The day kicked off with the unveiling of Project Arrow, the all-Canadian electric vehicle that first debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month. It will be on a two-year tour around the world to showcase Canadian manufacturing strength as all parts and components come from Canadian suppliers. The project was put together by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association.

As mentioned, the BMW i4 won the Car of the Year Award. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 took home the honours for top utility vehicle for 2023. Both are fully electrified vehicles.

As expected, electric vehicles were front and centre throughout the show floor with every manufacturer showing off their latest offerings.

The show reported record attendance its first few days, including a record of more than 56,000 people on Feb. 19. The show reported the previous two days were also record-breakers with organizers calling it the biggest two-day opening in the event’s history.

The show runs until February 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto.

Canadian International Auto Show 2023