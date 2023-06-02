Check out the June 2023 issue of Jobber News

The May/June issue of Jobber News is here and it’s your chance to hear what your customers think.

In this issue, we feature the Annual Shop Survey where we asked ASPs about their working relationship with their jobber partners.

And what we found was that ASPs are putting more emphasis on the relationship. Read more about that, why they’re turning to dealers more often and other interesting findings. Scan the QR code in the feature to hear more of my thoughts on the survey.

Sustainability is a major focus for brake manufacturers. Read about why they’re putting more attention here and what they’re doing about it.

Kumar Saha takes a look at what it’s like to sell automotive parts in an era of increased inflation

Come on the road with us and catch up on events you may have missed. Scan the QR codes there to see our highlight reels on Instagram.

Be sure to read our letters page and see what your fellow aftermarket professionals have to say about our recent stories. You can also catch up on the latest news and read up on our By The Numbers section.

Be sure to check out Adam Malik’s editorial as well to get his thoughts on the survey results. There’s all that and more in this issue of Jobber News.