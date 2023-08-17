Car theft a growing concern for drivers

Canadians are increasingly concerned about vehicle thefts, according to a recent survey from CAA Insurance that includes tips to can pass on your customers to keep their vehicles safe.

Almost half of respondents (47 per cent) said they’re very concerned about auto theft. That number jumps to 57 per cent for those living in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Meanwhile, those living in in either northern (14 per cent) or southwestern Ontario (10 per cent) were less worried about auto theft.

“As an organization, we are deeply concerned about the rising trend of auto theft in Ontario and across the country,” said Elliott Silverstein, director of government relations at CAA Insurance Company. “The survey results highlight the urgency of taking comprehensive action to protect our communities.”

Recently, the Équité Association said stolen vehicle claims are at a “critical level.”

The report from CAA noted that many in Ontario seem to have a false sense of security. While many are concerned about vehicle theft, only 30 per cent ate worried their vehicle is at risk of being stolen.

“This discrepancy suggests that many Ontarians may have a false sense of security when trusting that their cars are not at risk of being stolen,” the report said.

The Solicitor General of Ontario noted that a car is stolen every 48 minutes. From 2014-2021, there was a 72 per cent increase in auto theft across the province — a 14 per cent jump in the last year alone.

While making sure their doors are locked is practised by many (82 per cent), other preventive measures are still lacking. Those include: Ensuring valuables are out of sight (77 per cent); parking their cars in locked garages (50 per cent); using a steering wheel lock (6 per cent); Using a Faraday box to block the transmission of RFID signals (8 per cent).

The Équité Association noted the Honda CR-V was stolen most often while Lexus RX-series vehicles were stolen at a higher rate.

CAA provided these tips to help consumers avoid having their vehicles stolen: