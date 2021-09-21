Wurth opens first retail store in Canada

Wurth Canada celebrated the opening of its first retail location in Canada last week.

At a celebration that included music, food – including handmade pretzels – and special guests, the company officially opened the doors to the store in Vaughan, Ontario on Sept. 17

It’s also the first store of its kind in North America. Those with an account in good standing with Wurth have 24/7 access to the store. If they can’t shop between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., they can open up their Wurth app, get a QR code, scan it at the door to gain entry, pick their items, scan them at checkout and go on their way.

Ali Moghaddam, chief executive officer of Wurth Canada, welcomed attendees to the opening. Member of Provincial Parliament for King-Vaughan Stephen Lecce attended the ribbon cutting and applauded the opening of the store.

Check out photos from the event below. More pictures will be added as they become available so check back in the coming days to see new ones.

Wurth Canada Vaughan Store Grand Opening