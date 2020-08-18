Tire app launches new financial options

Tire Agent says the proprietary PayPair platform on its tire and wheel e-commerce site is revolutionizing how the public pays for their tires and wheels online.

The e-commerce start-up says it is making tire purchases financially accessible for all customers, accommodating every budget and every credit score.

PayPair matches customers of any credit score (including poor credit and no credit) with a variety of lenders, financing, and leasing companies, to cover the cost of new tires. Tire Agent offers more than 50 tire brands and 20 wheel brands, offering easy-to-understand information about each tire, including the free perks that certain tire brands offer. Tire Agent also provides recommendations based on three categories: premium, best warranty, and greatest value.

During the checkout process, Tire Agent helps users find a nearby installer and shows the cost of installation upfront.

According to Tire Agent founder and CEO Jared Kugel, "With Tire Agent, customers no longer have to decide between budget or quality. On our website you can accomplish both regardless of your credit score. In these economic times we want to help customers with educated tire purchasing decisions and then make it affordable for them."

Tire Agent has a network of 600+ tire distribution warehouses with 50 tire brands and 20 wheel brands offered on TireAgent.com. They are also partnered with thousands of installation centers across the United States.

Customers have the option of having their tires and wheels shipped to their home, shipped to a FedEx pick up location, or shipped directly to one of the thousands of Tire Agent’s partnered installers.

Tire Agent’s sales have grown by nearly 300% from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020. The e-commerce startup has recently closed its Series A round of funding for $5 Million, bringing their total raise to $6 Million.