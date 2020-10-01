Novus Glass opens new location in Ontario

Novus Glass Sarnia is the newest location for Fix Network Ontario.

Daryll O’Keefe, regional vice president for Fix Network Ontario, said the new facility showcases owner operator Shelby Armstrong’s strong knowledge of complex auto glass repair and his ambition to grow the business exponentially with the support of Fix Network.

Novus Glass Sarnia offers onsite glass repair and replacement services as well as a mobile van unit. The group has been in the automotive industry for 30 years and now owns three body shops and one windshield repair facility in order to better serve our clients. The team has a collective experience of over 42 years in auto glass repairs. Armstrong himself has been in the auto glass industry for the past five years, having worked in all departments, from windshield repair and replacement, sunroof repairs to tinted window installation.

“We’re delighted to welcome Shelby Armstrong and his team at Novus Glass Sarnia to the Fix Network family,” said O’Keefe. “Their commitment to offering personalized customer services, as well as high quality glass repair and replacement services, will benefit all Novus Glass customers in the community.”

Novus Glass is part of Canada’s largest automotive aftermarket services network with over 75 points of service nationwide. It holds 27 patents for glass repair products and employs a dedicated research and development team that is constantly innovating as vehicle technology evolves.

www.novusglass.com