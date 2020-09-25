Fix Auto opens new facility in Truro

Fix Auto Truro, located in the Salmon River community of Truro in central Nova Scotia, is the newest member of the Fix Auto network.

The new collision repair centre is run by Kevin Burgess.

“We are confident of building a successful partnership with Fix Network that employs the best-in-class operating processes and delivers exceptional network support,” Burgess said.

Mark Weeks, regional vice president for Fix Network Atlantic, said the company is eager to expand its business in eastern Canada where it is witnessing an unprecedented demand from franchise owners exploring opportunities to establish their own advanced body repair and collision repair services.

“Fix Auto Truro is an important addition to the Fix Network family,” he said. “During these uncertain times, an increasing number of entrepreneurs are recognizing the opportunity to establish their profitable businesses and benefit from Fix Network’s expertise. We are pleased to welcome Kevin, his business partner and vice-president Andrew MacDonald and the Fix Auto Truro team to the network.”

