Novus Glass opens new location In Nova Scotia

Mark Weeks, regional vice president for Fix Network Atlantic is pleased to welcome Novus Glass Bridgewater to the network.

Owner Glenn Toope has been in the automotive aftermarket industry for 35 years as an entrepreneur and educator. He knew from an early age that he wanted to fix cars. He felt there was a need for a facility in the community that offered the highest standards of auto repair and an inviting atmosphere for all customers.

He started Bridgewater Auto Repair in 2019, providing bumper to bumper service, diagnostics, maintenance and repairs on all type of passenger vehicles in the Lunenburg-Queen counties. With the addition of Novus Glass, the Bridgewater team now offers windshield repair and replacement along with the best alignment services from Halifax to Yarmouth.

“We chose Novus Glass because it’s the best in the business, leading the way in glass repair and replacement technology,” says Toope. “We need competition in the glass industry in the community. This opportunity will enable us to grow in the region and offer our experienced staff a chance to work with leading-edge windshield repair technology.”

Locally owned and operated, the Bridgewater facility has been through a massive renovation these past two to three years. The location has two experienced glass service technicians, Mike Uhlman and Jeff Rosevear, who bring 50 years of combined experience in the glass industry. In addition to onsite services, Novus Glass Bridgewater also has a mobile van unit which provides added convenience for customers as the expert technicians come to them.

“We pride ourselves on offering a positive customer experience and setting the best standards in the industry. This ensures that we have repeat customers and new customers through recommendations and word of mouth,” says Toope.

Bridgewater Auto Repair was a finalist for 2019 Best New Business in the Lunenburg-Queens Excellence Business Awards. In addition, its automotive technicians are Red Seal certified.

Novus Glass invented windshield repair almost 50 years ago and continues to innovate glass repair and products. With proprietary resins, tools and techniques restore to the highest level of optical clarity in the business, Novus Glass outperforms all others in chip and long crack repairs – often over 12” long – with all repairs guaranteed.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Glenn Toope and the Bridgewater team to the Novus Glass family,” concludes Weeks. “Our goal is to ensure each franchise strategic partner is fully supported with the operations, management and marketing tools they will need to grow a successful business. The Lunenburg-Queens communities are well supported by the Bridgewater team’s depth of experience and range of services.”

Novus Glass is part of Canada’s largest automotive aftermarket services network with over 75 points of service nationwide. Novus has 1,300 points of service worldwide and continues to lead the industry in glass repair and replacement.

www.novusglass.com