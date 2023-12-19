Vast-Auto being acquired by O’Reilly

Another Canadian automotive aftermarket distributor has been sold to an American company.

O’Reilly Automotive, based in Springfield, Missouri, announced yesterday that it had acquired Montreal’s Groupe Del Vasto, which operates as Vast-Auto Distribution.

O’Reilly agreed to a stock purchase agreement with shareholders and will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Groupe Del Vasto and its affiliated entities.

The stock purchase is expected to be completed in January 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. It will be O’Reilly’s first foray into Canada.

Beckham, O’Reilly co-president confirmed that the current management team — led by president and CEO Mauro Cifelli — will remain in place

“We are excited to announce our purchase agreement with Vast-Auto, a highly respected, family-owned and operated auto parts supplier in Canada,” said Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s chief executive officer. “From their beginning more than 35 years ago, Vast-Auto has built a very successful business by focusing on the same fundamental culture values of hard work and excellent customer service that have also been key to O’Reilly’s success. This strategic acquisition represents another important milestone in O’Reilly’s rich history, as we extend our footprint into Canada and continue our long track record of profitable growth throughout North America.”

Vast-Auto has a pair of distribution centers and six satellite warehouses as part of its network of 23 company-owned stores and hundreds of strategic independent partners. It provides widespread service that extends to thousands of other independent jobber and professional customers across Eastern Canada.

“This is a significant milestone and fantastic opportunity for Vast-Auto and will be a catalyst to accelerate our expansion throughout Canada,” Cifelli said. “Our company has always been committed to a strong culture, hard work, and exceptional customer service and these values align perfectly with O’Reilly’s culture. We recognize the unique contributions that each company brings to the table and are excited to become a part of the O’Reilly family.”

Founder and chairman John Del Vasto began his career as a technician and owned a service station and an auto parts store. “Our number one priority was finding the right long-term partner to safeguard the legacy of Vast-Auto,” he said. “O’Reilly has a very similar heritage to our company, and we know that our entire team will thrive under the ownership of O’Reilly far into the future we build together.”

Del Vasto and his wife Lucy recently became lifetime trustees of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.