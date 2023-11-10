Del Vasto family lifetime trustees of university foundation

Following a generous donation, Lucy and John Del Vasto are now lifetime trustees of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation is committed to expanding educational opportunities for the benefit of the automotive aftermarket industry.

An announcement from Groupe Del Vasto noted the couple’s commitment to social responsibility and their dedication to the future of the automotive aftermarket is demonstrated by the donation.

“We are extremely happy to give back to an industry that has been so good to us,” they said in a statement. “We are very proud of our long-term commitment to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and the numerous recipients who will benefit from its scholarship program. Our participation will help feed our industry’s success for the foreseeable future by strengthening our aftermarket workforce.”

Since 1986, the foundation has provided funding for aftermarket education programs and research. It awards grants throughout each year, financially supporting the continued development and distribution of courses in ever-broadening areas. Last year, the Foundation awarded 461 scholarships worth $731,000.

Lucy and John were formally recognized for their role in the foundation during Industry Week in Las Vegas.