Vancouver auto show to finally make its return

After a four-year hiatus, the Vancouver International Auto Show will return in 2024.

The show will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC). Tickets to the show were released in late November.

The show is presented by the New Car Dealers Association of BC

“The show will include a reimagined format with an elevated consumer experience at the forefront,” said Eric Nicholl. “Showgoers will find the latest technology-leading, environmentally focused EVs, coupled with lifestyle features and commercial vendors; this is a celebration of the automotive culture in B.C.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive a wide variety of zero-emission vehicles. The “Indoor to Outdoor” test drives will feature the widest array of vehicle options ever offered at the event, including vehicles that qualify for provincial rebates.

There will also be an opportunity to take in a showcase of European luxury with EV technology from Audi, Mercedes and Volvo.

It will also feature supercars at Supercar Eleganza: A Symphony of Luxury Performance. It will showcase supercars from legacy high-performance auto manufacturers to rare, personal collections. Brands will include Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Bentley and Porsche.