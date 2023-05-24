Vancouver auto show set to return

After four straight years of cancellations, organizers say the Vancouver International Auto Show is set to return in 2024.

Last held in 2019, the show is the top-attended auto show in Western Canada and the group is describing the return as “a fresh and re-imagined experience.”

The 2024 show will include luxury supercars, exotics, high-powered classics and more, an announcement said. Attendees will also get to see a lineup of electric vehicles, along with lifestyle and commercial vendors on hand representing automotive culture.

“Following a four-year hiatus, we have taken a step back, building on 100 years of experience, re-imagining an event that will result in a very unique and exciting experience for both our manufacturer

partners and our consumer guests,” says Blair Qualey, President, and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, which also owns the show. “I believe the that we have found the right mix of

elements that will appeal to traditional showgoers and those looking to experience the latest technology in a whole new way.”

The show is set for March 20-24, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.