Stellantis backs out of auto shows

Part of the Stellantis booth at the 2023 Canadian International AutoShow

The parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram won’t be participating in any North American auto shows this year.

Setllantis, which also owns the Fiat and Alfa Romeo, told Automotive News Canada that slow sales amid the challenging market have forced it to reconsider its marketing strategy,

There will be a presence from the brands at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto next month, but the displays will be funded by local dealerships.

Last year’s booth featured a test track for its Jeep vehicles. It is expected to return. The 2023 Toronto show saw its third-largest attendance numbers ever. Organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show announced its event would return in March of this year.

Stellantis skipped last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show and the SEMA Show where its Mopar division typically has a large display.