Toronto’s auto show announces 2024 plans

The Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto is set to return in a few months. Organizers announced plans for what visitors can expect.

Last year was the third-highest show ever — the first since the pandemic cancelled the event for the three years prior. Several automakers pulled out of the event, in addition to other shows across the country.

But organizers for the Toronto show said all of last year’s exhibitors are back, plus seven more. They did not say what those seven brands are.

The show is set to run February 16-25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Tickets went on sale at the end of November. It will feature new vehicles, concept cars and automotive technologies, with a spotlight on the newest developments and highlight how mobility is evolving.

It will also host an EV test track for a first-hand experience of driving an electric vehicle. Electric City will return to help attendees learn more about vehicle electrification, home charging and more.

“We are seeing a revolution in the automotive world, and at the centre of it all is the electric vehicle,” said David McClean, the AutoShow’s marketing director. “We are responding to that challenge with more presentations and more content to ensure consumers have all of the information they need in this new reality.”