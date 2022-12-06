Ford backs out of Canadian auto shows

You won’t see any Ford or Lincoln brand vehicles if you head to an auto show in Canada in 2023.

Just as the three biggest shows are preparing to return in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Ford announced it was pulling out of every show in the country.

Ford told Automotive News Canada that both its brand and the Lincoln brand won’t make an appearance.

It reasoned the decision by saying the industry is undergoing rapid change. Investments going towards the electrification of its fleet means it has to find new ways to connect with car shoppers.

Franchised Ford dealers could set up their own exhibits at Canadian shows but it’s not yet known if they will.

The Montreal Auto Show is scheduled for Jan. 20-29. Toronto’s Canadian International Auto Show is set to run Feb. 17-26. The Vancouver International Auto Show will go from March 22-26. Calgary’s auto show was cancelled entirely as not enough automakers showed interest.