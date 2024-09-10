High Fives gets boost from Ontario aftermarket pros

Members of the Ontario Aftermarket Retailers Association and the Ontario Automotive Aftermarket hit the links in support of AIA Canada’s High Fives for Kids Foundation.

When the day wrapped up, $10,500 was raised by more than 100 golfers at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club in Melancthon, Ontario, northwest of Toronto, on Sept. 5

The day saw pros from across the aftermarket come out, from shop owners to jobbers to manufacturers and supplier reps. They played 18 holes on a beautiful sunny day and then headed into the clubhouse for dinner and raffle draws.

Bestbuy’s Andy Murphy hosted the post-golf dinner. High Fives’ chair Ray Proulx from KYB highlighted that the foundation’s goal is to raise money for various charities that support children, often those that don’t get government funding.

There were 43 hole sponsors, plus a hole-in-one competition hosted by Federated Insurance, though no one took home the prize.

The day itself raised $9,000 with Federated adding $1,500 to the fundraising pot. Rob Hollinger gave $450 of his 50/50 winnings back to the foundation.

Check out the event reel and photo gallery below