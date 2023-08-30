Ontario Vast-Auto golf day raises money for High Fives

Vast-Auto Distribution Ontario hit the links for a day of golf last week and raised $5,000 for the High Fives for Kids Foundation.

Held August 24 at Nobleton Lakes Golf Club in Nobleton, about an hour north of Toronto, 120 golfers took part in the return of the event.

High Fives chair Ray Proulx accepted the cheque from Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Groupe Del Vasto, of which Vast-Auto is a division.

Proulx gave a speech highlighting the longstanding partnership between Vast-Auto Distribution and the foundation. He also leads the foundation’s Chairman’s Challenge, which is back for another year. The foundation is the charitable arm of AIA Canada, providing grants and scholarships to local or national registered charities that have programs benefitting children and youth.

The event wrapped up with a festive evening and tournament winners collecting their awards.