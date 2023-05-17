AIA Canada’s H54K’s Chairman’s Challenge is back

After raising $24,000 last year through corporate and personal donations, the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation’s Chairman’s Challenge is back.

In all, $26,500 of funding was raised for children and youth charities across the country. Last year’s recipients included the YWCA – Edmonton, The Children’s Breakfast Clubs (Ontario), the Child and Family Services of Western Manitoba, the YWCA of Calgary, the Kerr Street Community Services (Oakville, Ontario) and the Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta.

Another $15,000 was contributed to students attending Canadian post-secondary institutions through the educational scholarship program.

“I hope that the success of our charitable and scholarship programs will inspire you to contribute to this year’s Chairman’s Challenge,” said a letter to AIA Canada members from foundation chairman Ray Proulx. “When planning your charitable giving for 2023, please help the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation continue to make a difference in the lives of children and youths.”

Donations can be made here: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/34651?v2=true