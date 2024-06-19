Shad’s raises big money on the links

Shad’s R&R, the top charity golf event in the Canadian automotive aftermarket, once again drew in hundreds of industry professionals for a day of raising money for charity.

Held June 13 at Woodington Lake Golf Club in Tottenham, Ontario, the 49th edition of the event brought out industry pros from across the country — and some from the U.S. This year’s event raised $175,000 for those suffering from muscular dystrophy.

On hand to receive the cheque from the volunteer board of Shad’s was Stacey Lintern, chief executive officer of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Money was raised by not just the 277 aftermarket pros playing a round of golf, but by raffle prizes donated by industry companies. The day included 18 holes of golf, a dinner event with a raffle and 50/50 draw. The event has now raised more than $5.7 million over its 49 years.

The keynote speech was given by Dr. Homira Osman, vice president of research and public policy at Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Check out photos from the day in the gallery below…

Shad’s R&R 2024