Shad’s hits new high for money raised

The marquee annual charity golf tournament in the automotive aftermarket in Canada hit new heights at its recent event.

Shad’s R&R raised $180,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, handing over the biggest cheque it ever has on June 22 at Woodington Lake Golf Club in Tottenham, Ontario.

The 48th edition of the event, which includes a day of golf followed by a dinner event with a raffle and 50/50 draw, brought its running total of money raised to more than $5.5 million.

With 280 golfers in attendance, money was also raised by prizes donated by automotive aftermarket companies. The 50/50 draw was won by Matt Osborne of Kleen-Flo, who then donated his winnings back to the organization.

On hand to receive the cheque from the volunteer board of Shad’s was Stacy Lintern, chief executive officer of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Paralympic swimmer Danielle Campo, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, gave the keynote address.

