Bumper to Bumper teams up with Breakfast Club of Canada

A nationwide fundraising campaign between Uni-Select’s Bumper to Bumper stores and the Breakfast Club of Canada is underway.

The initiative, which will run through the end of the year will be under theme, “Long Live Our Kids.”

“Driven by a shared commitment to our communities, this agreement reflects our common mission to foster the growth and success of Canadian children while giving them access to nutritious food,” a release from Bumper to Bumper said.

The program will be supported by the company’s employees, independent and corporate stores of Bumper to Bumper and Auto Parts Plus, in addition to its network of automotive service centres under the Bumper to Bumper Auto Service and Uni-Pro banners.

The company is also inviting customers visiting their locations to donate directly to the campaign by going online, or via text message by sending the word “CLUB” to 30333.

Bumper to Bumper is providing a $20,000 corporate donation to the Breakfast Club of Canada.

“By collecting donations across our extensive network, we aim not only to sustain existing school breakfast programs but also to provide a safe, caring environment for students,” the announcement said. “Our ultimate goal is to unlock the full potential of our children and help ensure that every child has the opportunity to enjoy breakfast each and every day.”