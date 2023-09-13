AARO raises big money for High Fives

The rain held off for 115 golfers last week as they raised more than $10,000 for the High Fives For Kids Foundation as part of the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario’s 2023 Annual Golf Day.

The threat of rain didn’t hold back automotive aftermarket professionals, which included jobbers, shop owners and supplier reps, who came out to the Lowville Golf Club in Burlington on Sept. 7. After the overcast sky cleared out, the sun came in and showed off the beauty of the Niagara escarpment that lay in the background of the course.

After 18 holes were played, attendees were treated to dinner and took part in the raffle.

Eric Goodman of Goodman Autowork in Toronto won the 50/50 draw — he then turned over his winnings of $520 to the foundation.

The golf day itself raised $8,000. Another $2,000 was donated by AIA Canada, which oversees the foundation. Federated Insurance announced at the dinner that they are also donating $1,500.

Check out the event reel on Instagram and the photo gallery below.

AARO Golf Day 2023