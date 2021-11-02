Live updates from AAPEX

Stay on top of what’s happening at the biggest automotive aftermarket event of the year.

The team from AutoServiceWorld.com, CARS and Jobber News are coming at you live from AAPEX and SEMA all week long.

Check back in this space to see photos and news tidbits that we come across over Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week.

The AAPEX and SEMA shows are being held live and in person for the first time since 2019 and the industry is excited to be back together again.

But it’s not all the same. Masking is required at both shows, per local health regulations. AAPEX is further requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

The Canadian contingent is expected to be smaller. Furthermore, Canada Night was cancelled by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.

According to show organizers, international registration, which typically accounts for 22 per cent of AAPEX registration, was down drastically compared 2019. But that was expected given COVID-related protocols to enter the U.S. from other countries. Domestic registration, on the other hand, was on par with 2019.

Still, it is expected to be a busy week with plenty of news and insights coming out of the shows. Check this space daily for new updates.