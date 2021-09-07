Canada Night cancelled

A staple of the biggest automotive aftermarket’s biggest event of the year has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada and its Canada Night Committee called off Canada Night, scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The event takes place the first night of AAPEX, part of Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week along with the SEMA Show.

In an announcement for the cancellation, AIA Canada noted that it is responsible for offering a high-quality and safe event. The night must also provide value and offer sponsors the opportunity to connect, network and socialize with industry peers. The event is typically attended by Canadians and professionals from around the world.

AIA Canada president J.F. Champagne acknowledged the decision was a difficult one, but it was based on available information.

“Canada Night is an event that we all look forward to every year and one of our favourite ways to celebrate the Canadian aftermarket industry, however this year we cannot guarantee a quality event that provides return on investment for our sponsors,” added Bob Jaworksi, AIA Canada chairman and Canada Night committee chair.

The announcement noted that all sponsors will receive a full refund of sponsorship fees.

Canada Night, which started in 1971, was cancelled last year as AAPEX became a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEMA Show was cancelled.

AAPEX and SEMA have both committed to going ahead this year. AAPEX will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test administered before they arrive. SEMA is still determining its next steps.