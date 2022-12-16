Jobber News: Read the Nov/Dec 2022 issue now!

The last issue of the year for 2022 of Jobber News has arrived.

It should have already reached your mailbox, where you can read all about the Jobber of the Year, Fortin’s Supply. If not, be sure to check out the digital edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

In this issue, you’ll find out usual sections, such as letters from industry professionals, the latest news from around the industry, By the Numbers and more.

We hope you enjoy this issue and wish you the best for the holiday season.

If you ever want to comment on a story or submit a topic of your own, reach out to us at any time.