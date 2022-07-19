Where customers say you can improve

It’s no secret that the automotive aftermarket’s reputation with consumers isn’t the best that it should be.

But a new survey reveals what shops can do to improve relationships with customers. At the top of the list were “more detailed information on service and parts” and “Have more open and clear communication about services and needs.”

“It appears that vehicle owners’ trust is strengthened with more infor­mation regarding service recommendations when the information is presented in a way that is relevant, un­derstandable, and clearly communicates the benefits of the recommended services,” said the Automotive Service Report. “Better communication can be trained for and consumer education aides are readily available.”

The survey was done by AutoNetTV, looking at trust, communication, maintenance motivation and more.

When it comes to earning loyalty, respondents suggested shops “communicate more openly and honestly about services” as a way to earn repeat business.

“Research studies, and common practice, have con­sistently demonstrated the tie between improved com­munication and increased trust. This, as with other studies, reinforces the importance of providing more information about the service process, business prac­tices, and vehicle service and repair recommendations,” the report observed.