Conference boosts women in auto

The Empowering Auto Conference hosted hundreds of attendees to offer insights, guidance and other opportunities to women in the automotive industry last month.

With 550 attendees — almost half were students who were admitted free of charge — the conference looks to recruit, retain and empower women across the industry.

The event — the second time it’s been held — was hosted at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on Sept. 18. It included opportunities to get professional headshots done, have resumes edited and hear from leading women. Students took part in a workshop with event sponsors.

Sponsors included several automakers and UAP.

Attendees heard from negotiation expert and author Fotini Iconomopoulos, a fireside chat between Ford Canada president and CEO Beverly Goodman and Lauren Tedesco, senior vice president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association as well as discussions on career paths and personal branding from other leaders and experts from across the automotive industry.

“The automotive industry is exceptionally dynamic and fast-paced, with technology rapidly disrupting how we approach the business of manufacturing and selling vehicles. Empowering Auto raises awareness about how fulfilling working in auto can be, while attracting fresh new talent to keep this sector evolving,” said Aryan Habib, co-founder of Empowering Auto and manager of telematics and connected vehicles at Hyundai Auto Canada.

“The 2023 Empowering Auto Conference planted the seeds for a more diverse automotive industry of tomorrow, one that accurately reflects the diversity of the Canadian customer base, and we will continue to drive progress forward in years to come.”