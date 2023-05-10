Worldpac, Carquest cut ribbon on new Ontario DC

The first facility that combines Carquest and Worldpac distribution center operations under one roof held its grand opening last weekend.

After announcing the opening of the DC last fall, Worldpac and Carquest — both owned by Advance Auto Parts — unveiled the 580,000-square-foot facility in Bolton, Ontario, to the media, partners and customers on May 6.

The new facility can house 350,000 automotive parts and serve the majority of domestic and import vehicles in Canada. More than 130 Carquest stores and Worldpac branches from central to eastern Canada will be served by the new DC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

Executive vice president Bob Cushing highlighted the ability to bring “two winners together,” during a media Q&A session. He pointed to the investment made in the facility as a sign that the company has high hopes for the Canadian market and expects the Carquest brand to expand to Western Canada. Worldpac has a 200,000-square-foot DC in Vancouver.

“Canada is a key growth area for the whole Advance Auto Parts [company],” added Yuhong Gu, vice president of business development.

It also made sense years ago to build a new, large centre as current facilities weren’t able to keep up with growing needs. Plans for the new DC started three years ago.

“So at the time, we’re like, ‘Why don’t we basically just build a master DC and bring it all together?’” Cushing said. “And so that was kind of the storyboard.”

The opening was attended by Caledon Mayor Annette Groves and area MPP and deputy premier Sylvia Jones. They helped cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the DC.

Catch a walkthrough of the new DC through our Instagram reel or the photo gallery below.

Worldpac & Carquest new DC grand opening