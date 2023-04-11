The age group most likely to DIY minor services

New research has found that the younger generations are more likely than the older ones to take on minor car repairs.

The study from eBay found that more than a quarter of millennials would undertake their own vehicle repairs. They’d rather save on costs than visit their local automotive repair and service shop.

Furthermore, Gen Z is also seemingly willing to get its hands dirty. Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of those aged 17-24 responded that they would be inclined to undertake minor car repairs themselves.

Meanwhile, fewer than one-in-five (18 per cent) of Baby Boomers are willing to get their hands dirty – they’re more likely to opt for help from their local shop.

Looking at some of the more common tasks consumers take on themselves, more than half of consumers are prepared to replace windshield wipers at home, according to eBay. Broken or smashed door mirrors were among other easy-to-fit items popular with vehicle owners last year, eBay reported. A fifth of respondents said they would be willing to carry out a mirror replacement.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, motorists are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their running costs across the board,” said Tony Tong, head of automotive at eBay UK. “This trend towards DIY repairs, spurred on by interest from younger generations, is something we expect to keep rising — converting more and more motorists into enthusiast home mechanics. Doing simple jobs yourself is an easy way to upskill and save.”