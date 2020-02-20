Permatex sweepstakes down to ‘final laps’

The Dodge Challenger Sweepstakes – presented by Permatex and the television program PowerNation – is heading into the final sprint.

The promotion, which started in August 2019 gives fans a chance to win a custom-built 2019 Dodge Challenger 5.7L Hemi V8. To date, over one million entries have been received.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger will be awarded to one lucky winner in May 2020.

Permatex partnered with PowerNationTV to build the custom Challenger on PowerNation’s Engine Power show, starring Mike Galley and Pat Topolinski.

The vehicle was built utilizing popular Permatex products including Permatex Anti-Seize, Permatex Silicone Ceramic Extreme Brake Parts Lubricant, and Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker.

A clip showcasing Permatex products on Engine Power can be seen HERE

https://bit.ly/3bKncwa

At the conclusion of the sweepstakes, the winner will be awarded the vehicle at PowerNationTV’s studios in Nashville, Tenn. Fans can learn more about the sweepstakes and how to enter HERE.

www.permatex.powernationtv.com

“Permatex is thrilled by the enormous response to our Dodge Challenger Sweepstakes,” said Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing. “Surpassing the one million entry milestone is a testament to the incredible interest we have generated around this build, and the amazing work completed by PowerNationTV on this vehicle. A very lucky fan is going to walk away with a one-of-a-kind machine.”