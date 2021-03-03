Two new vehicles up for grabs in Auto Value’s New Ride Giveaway contest

Auto Value has launched a 2021 New Ride Giveaway promotional sweepstakes.

The promotion, which began on Mar. 1, will see two lucky technicians win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

“Our grand prize winners will get to choose whether to cruise around in a suave new sports car, hit the dirt road in an all-terrain pick up, or find something in between,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value. “We are thrilled to fuel some excitement this spring for our technicians. Vroom vroom, baby!”

In addition to the brand new vehicles, Auto Value is also giving away 150 gift cards to other lucky winners totallng $25,000.

During the months of March and April, professional technicians earn an entry with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value parts supplier.

MyPlace4Parts users have even better odds of winning. At the end of each day, their daily purchases on MyPlace will be totaled, and every $150 worth of qualifying purchases will earn them a bonus sweepstakes entry.

Visit newridegiveaway2021.com for official rules and other sweepstakes details.