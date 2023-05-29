Quebec track wins Advance Auto Parts prize

Autodrome Granby won a US$50,000 grand prize from Advance Auto Parts.

The race track in Granby, Quebec, was named the winner of this year’s Advance My Track Challenge

It won this year’s challenge by securing the most votes among five NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) tracks participating in the final round of voting. Advance is the official auto parts retailer of NASCAR.

Officially measuring as a half-mile dirt track that opened in 1964, Autodrome Granby hosts about 20 races each year from the NAAPWS and other racing series. The track will be able to use its winnings for facility enhancements and local community-based efforts.

“Congratulations to Autodrome Granby as winner of this year’s Advance My Track Challenge,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “It’s great seeing how fans supported Autodrome Granby throughout the program, as this is a market we’re proud to serve through our Carquest Canada stores. For nearly 60 years, Canada’s best short track racers have raced in this community, and we are pleased that their winnings will help continue this tradition of excellence as a location for premier short track racing in Quebec.”

A celebration night for race fans during an upcoming race weekend in 2023.