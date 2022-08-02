Make your nominations for Shop of the Year 2022

Which shop deserves to be recognized as the 2022 Shop of the Year?

The annual award is presented by CARS magazine, sponsored by Milwaukee Tool, to recognize the best automotive repair and service shop in the country over the last year.

We want to recognize a shop that has demonstrated high performance in the bays and shown innovation and creativity — through training, marketing, customer communication and/or sales. Historical success is always a contributing factor.

We also place a close eye on contributions made to the industry and how nominees give back to their local community.

Nominate now: Shop of the Year Nomination Page

The winner will receive a Milwaukee Tool prize pack valued at more than $3,500. Last year’s winner, Master Mechanic High Park, received a prize pack that included a Packout cart, a Packout radio, an M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench Kit and more.

So If you know of a shop that has…

Programs that deliver exceptional results

Marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd

New computer systems that increase productivity

Facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry

Business milestones that celebrate longevity and success

… then be sure to tell us all about them.

This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, counterpeople, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Nominations close on October 21, 2021. Nominations can be made through this form.