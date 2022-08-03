Send us your pick for Jobber of the Year

Know a jobber that deserves the biggest recognition in the automotive aftermarket? Tell us who you think should be the Jobber of the Year.

Presented by Jobber News, nominations are now open for the award to recognize the top jobber in Canada.

While a track record of success is helpful, we’re looking for businesses that have innovated or shown excellence within the last year.

Nominate now: Jobber of the Year Nomination Page

So, do you know a jobber that has programs that deliver exceptional results? One that has marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd? Did a jobber bring in a new system that increases productivity? How about facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry? Have they reached a business milestone that celebrates longevity and success?

We also pay attention to how the nominee supports the industry and their local community.

This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, their employees, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Remember — the more details you can provide, the better we can judge who the most deserving candidates are.

Nominations close September 29, 2022. You can nominate a jobber through this form.