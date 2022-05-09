Mister Transmission and SiriusXM partner up

Eligible customers of Mister Transmission can get three months of complimentary service of SiriusXM Canada.

The two have teamed up to offer the free trial following completion of vehicle service at a Mister Transmission location.

It is part of SiriusXM Canada’s Service Lane for Shops Program. Customers would need factory installed SiriusXM radios in their vehicles to receive the complimentary three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription.

Mister Transmission stores will also offer complimentary three-month SiriusXM Streaming Platinum trials to all customers who complete a Mister Transmission service, including those without factory-installed SiriusXM radios.

Furthermore, SiriusXM and Mister Transmission have teamed up to launch a contest. From May through August, after completing any Mister Transmission service activating of a free SiriusXM Platinum or Streaming Platinum trial, one customer per month will be eligible to win a Yeti price pack.

Valued at $1,100, the pack includes a Tundra Haul Hard Cooler, two Rambler 473 mL Colster tall can insulators, two Rambler 591 mL tumblers, two Rambler 295 mL wine tumblers and one Hopper Flip® 12 soft cooler.