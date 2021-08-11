Topdon giving away 100 Travel Companions

Automotive shop products company Topdon has a contest underway where it’s giving away 100 of its products.

The contest, in which the tools that are designed for providing support pre-travel, while on the road and upon arrival, runs until Aug. 25.

Up for grabs is the OBD-II scanner AL300, which will help you pass the emission test before you leave; the V1500, a powerful jump starter to save the car’s battery — and your peace of mind; and the H200, a reliable power station to support the family when you arrive wherever your travels take you.

The contest is open to anyone around the world and winners will be chosen at random to win one of the Travel Companion products.

The winners will be notified by email on Aug. 28. Products will be mailed out by Sept. 10.