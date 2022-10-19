NAPA wraps up virtual XPO

Another virtual NAPA XPO is in the books. The six-week nationwide event saw 5,000 attendees take advantage of discounts and promotions at 100 different online exhibitor booths.

This was the second event of its kind. It allowed technicians from across Canada to have the opportunity to stock up on products, equipment and tools ahead of the fall season. They were also able to have their pick from more than 160 rewards by redeeming XPO points earned through their purchases. In all, four partners — Malga, Centre Hi Fi, Global Tourisme, and Briggs & Riley — saw 3,000 rewards ordered by attendees.

“We are extremely proud of the success of the 2022 NAPA XPO Sale,” says John O’Dowd, NAPA Canada’s vice president of marketing. “Like last year, many installers turned out for the event, and they really appreciated this format. We were also fortunate to have the support of a dedicated, customer-focused team, which guaranteed the success of the event. We would also like to highlight the remarkable involvement of our stores as well as our suppliers, without whom this event would simply not be possible.”

The event also provides technicians with additional content, such as podcasts, articles and videos.

The show was developed specifically by Victoire Events & Web. It offered a secure, user-friendly environment where suppliers were able to showcase their products and attendees could shop and make purchases with confidence