NAPA hosts Expo in Las Vegas



A much anticipated but delayed NAPA Expo finally happened in Las Vegas last month.

The event was supposed to take place in April 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed the event. With the green light, Expo 2022 was held at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas from July 18-21.

The event featured repair shop and store owner attendees from 15 countries, 280 exhibitors on the show floor and 50 management and training seminars. About 400 attendees representing Canada made the trip.

Attendees were able to take in management training that ranged from succession to financial success to finding talent. Vendor booths spread throughout the show floor to give hands-on demonstrations and information. Attendees also heard from a variety of keynote speakers during general sessions. And the event was capped off with a concert that featured the Goo Goo Dolls and Keith Urban.

NAPA Expo 2022