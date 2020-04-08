Eucon expands into Canada

Data solutions and intelligence services provider Eucon of North America, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has opened a fully-owned subsidiary in Toronto.

Eucon Canada Ltd. was established to provide Canadian customers with better and more focused support, while also pursuing the development of new business. It aims to be one of the leading providers of market information and data-based solutions for automotive and parts manufacturers in the region.

“Eucon is expanding internationally in order to further establish itself as one of the market leaders for data-based, digital solutions and market analysis critical to steering revenue and profitability in automotive aftersales. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, Eucon remains committed to serving its customers in a safe and sustainable way. As a critical automotive market with an established client base, Canada was a natural fit in our global growth strategy,” says Bjoern Rietschel, president, Eucon of North America, LLC. “To meet our growth objectives, we have brought in Kumar Saha – an experienced automotive market research and consulting professional – to lead the Canadian operations.”

Saha joins the company as managing director of Eucon Canada Ltd. In addition to this role, Saha will also act as Head of Market Intelligence for the Americas region. Saha is a seasoned thought leader with more than 12 years of experience in the automotive industry in various roles. Saha holds strong relationships across OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, retailer / distributors and tech companies, and he regularly advises executives and market intelligence teams.

Saha is well regarded in the industry. He regularly speaks at conferences and is often interviewed by mainstream and trade media. He also serves on the executive committee of the Mobility Technology Council – the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association’s (AASA) newest body bringing together new technology and traditional automotive companies.

“I am delighted to be able to bring my expertise to Eucon. With the company’s focus on bringing digital tools and big data analytics to the automotive aftermarket, there is a lot of growth potential in North America that I hope to leverage together,” says Kumar Saha.

With about 400 employees, Eucon serves 250 clients in more than 80 countries from global offices in Europe, North and Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

