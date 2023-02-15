How much ZEVs grew in 2022

The results are in and zero-emission vehicles continued their rapid growth in Canada.

Overall, ZEVs grew 42.6 per cent in 2022 compared to the year before, according to a report from S&P Global Mobility.

These vehicles — which included battery electrics, hybrids and plug-in hybrids — were one of every 11 new vehicle registrations in Canada in 2022. Its market share increased to 8.9 per cent for last year, up from 5.6 per cent the year before.

Battery electric vehicle volume was up 65.4 per cent — a year-over-year increase of 39 per cent — bringing its market share to 7 per cent.

British Columbia once again led the country in new BEV registrations with 15 per cent. But it was Quebec that led in volume, accounting for 36.7 per cent of overall ZEV volume in 2022.

The rise in ZEV registrations comes as the number of light vehicles entering the market drops.

“These figures demonstrate a clear demand for electric and sustainable transportation in Canada,” the quarterly report said.

Ontario saw nearly double (95 per cent) the number of ZEV registrations in 2022 compared with the previous year. The province made up 31.5 per cent of all ZEV registrations in Canada. When looking at BEVs, volume grew 121 per cent, a feat S&P called “impressive” for the year.

Vancouver (22.5 per cent adoption), Montreal (16 per cent) and Toronto (9.4 per cent) make up 58 per cent of ZEV volume in Canada. Toronto had the fastest growth with a 107 per cent volume increase.

Rural communities are also adopting ZEVs at an increasing pace. In 2022, the rural ZEV adoption rate in 6.5 per cent, an increase from the 4.4 per cent rate in 2021.