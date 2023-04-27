CARS mag: ADAS | Delusions of grandeur | Marketing insights

The March/April issue of CARS magazine has arrived. If you haven’t flipped through the hard copy just yet, here’s a preview of what’s inside.

The cover story looks at the big business of ADAS that the aftermarket is missing out on. Experts weigh in on the importance of shops doing calibrations and the revenue they’re missing out on by ignoring it. Liz Perkins, owner of L1 Auto Group, is our featured guest. She talks about her passion for ADAS, its essential role in road safety, liability concerns and more.

Scan the QR code in the mag or click here for the enhanced media segment where you can hear more from Perkins.

Rob Nurse puts pen to paper for our It’s Your Turn commentary. He believes shop owners are falling for delusions of grandeur in how they’re being told to run their businesses. He sees another, better way, which works for him.

We also explore the dangers of pests in your shop. It’s that time of year they can find their way into your shop, so protecting your shop and customer vehicles is important.

Our columns for this month have Joe Flammer talking about raising your business profile through Google, Alan Beech on the difference between customer service and customer experience and Greg Aguilera offering tips for shops to navigate the changing retail landscape.

Our usual sections like Letters, News, By the Numbers, Class Act (featuring Cambrian College) and On the Road can all be found in this issue.

Don’t forget to check out managing editor Adam Malik’s column on the great shop experience his friend and what you can take away from it.

Click here to read the digital edition of the March/April issue of CARS.