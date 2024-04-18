CARS Executive Outlook 2024: Ronald Tremblay

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

Ronald Tremblay, ARA chairman | NATA president | Owner, The Garage

What will change the most for auto service shops in 2024 is the need for a robust human resources plan to sustain a profitable business focused on customer experience.

Shops will need to retain skilled people in their service bays and complete the transition from having established employees to those from a much younger generation. This awesome younger generation has different values and expectations about their lifestyles. Mastering this transition will be crucial for remaining optimistic about the future growth of business in this industry.

Cost of living has gone way up in most provinces. Trades income levels are climbing fast and your business must be able to afford these increases to remain viable.

On the other side of the equation, businesses must remain diligent with their efforts to attract and retain great customers through their digital efforts and word-of-mouth marketing, as well as by maintaining the appearance of their premises, both inside and out. All these things work together to support a growing confident business and will lend well to maintaining the confidence your customers have in your business.

Have a trusted, knowledgeable and confident relationship with your business. Customers today are facing a challenging moment with EV adoption. Being a trusted company in their corner presents the greatest opportunity for growth. This is the year to really listen to your customers and help them face the next five years knowing they are making the right choices for themselves, no matter what those choices are.