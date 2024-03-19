CARS Executive Outlook 2023: Greg Aguilera

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

Greg Aguilera, Director | IAC Canada

In 2024, there will be two major factors independent repair shops will need to contend with. Firstly, the normalizing of supply of new vehicles in dealers. This means that the likelihood of people buying a new car will increase, therefore customers repairing older cars may decline. Secondly, the mainstream plug-in hybrid vehicles of the first generation are now coming off emissions warranty so these will come in more often now for repair — not just servicing.

The challenge this year for shops is going to be attracting, retaining and training staff. Although we all are in the same situation from a market perspective, shops that develop a clear sense of vision and direction will be able to build a business that people want to be a part of and remain with.

The biggest opportunity for shops to grow is to capitalize on the work that is left on the table by those shops not investing in the future or admitting the change that is now at our doorstep.

As our industry evolves more quickly than ever before, it’s time to separate the leaders from those who are not willing to invest in themselves or their business in equal measure.