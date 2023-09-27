Bestbuy gets down to business in Nashville

The annual Buy & Sell Event hosted by Bestbuy Distributors had attendees strap on their cowboy boots and get down to important business but also have some fun to celebrate 70 years of the company.

More than 200 attendees including Bestbuy staff, shareholder members, vendor partners and guests made the trip down to Nashville Sept. 17-20 where just about a little bit of everything happened.

The event opened with a welcome reception at the Skye Lounge, which gave attendees a 360-degree view of downtown Nashville.

The next day, the group split three ways: One took off to Old Fort Golf Club in nearby Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the annual SickKids Golf Tournament. Another took in the Murals & Mimosas Day Tour — Nashville is known for its murals, which the city pro-actively had installed to the sides of various buildings to deter graffiti. A final group went on a BBQ & Bourbon Tour, which saw them visit the Nashville Barrel Co., a local distillery where they got to sample a series of bourbons and whiskeys before heading to Fat Bottom Brewing to sample some specialty beers and enjoy a barbeque lunch.

On Tuesday, it was time to get some important work done as two days of meetings kicked off. Vendors set up meeting spaces and Bestbuy shareholders rotated between the rooms for 20-minute meetings.

Then, it was time for the group event as all attendees headed down to the famous Honk Tonk Highway on Broadway to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen & Rooftop Bar. The rooftop was closed to the public, giving Buy & Sell attendees exclusive access to the bar and views. They were even treated to a surprise appearance from Ultimate Jason Aldean Tribute, who sang several of the artist’s popular songs.

Finally, the show wrapped up with a final day of meetings before everyone headed home.

