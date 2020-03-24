Auto repair listed as essential services in Ontario

Repair shops and auto parts stores in Ontario will not be forced to shutter during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued an order yesterday closing all non-essential businesses in the provinces. The list of essential services was released later that evening, and it includes “motor vehicle, auto supply, auto and motor-vehicle repair” facilities.

The most recent “Outlook Study” from the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) shows some 8,620 automotive repair and facilities in Ontario, as well as 1,365 auto parts, accessories, and tire stores.

AIA president J.F. Champagne said the association has lobbied provincial and federal governments for the essential service ruling.

“As tougher regulations come into play to slow the spread of coronavirus, it would be a mistake to shut down businesses that keep emergency vehicles and essential transportation moving,” Champagne said. “Nurses, doctors, and first responders must be able to get around,” he said. “Critical goods, medicines, and food need to be transported. Essential vehicles will need to be repaired and maintained through this crisis.”

The full list of essential services can be viewed HERE.