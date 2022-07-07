Virtual national NAPA event coming soon

The NAPA XPO Sale from NAPA Canada is set to return as a virtual format for a second year.

The event will run Aug. 29-Oct. 7 and will be held nationwide.

The event is geared for auto centres from across the country to take part in virtual booths set up by exhibitors. Here, they can make deals for products, tools and equipment thanks to special pricing and rewards. Last year, 5,474 rewards were handed out.

The company noted that attendees will be supported by NAPA representatives throughout the event to help with advice and purchase assistance.

New features have been added to assist attendees — they will have access to the full product and price list, preselected products and improved product categorization.

“These new features will improve the user experience and allow us to host a unique event in the industry,” NAPA Canada’s announcement said.

The pandemic forced the launch of NAPA XPO in only Quebec in 2020. It became a Canada-wide event last year and will be so again in 2022.

“The goal of the NAPA XPO Sale is to give auto service centres a chance to stock up on products and tools at unbeatable prices,” says John O’Dowd, vice president of marketing at NAPA Canada. “The virtual format allows us to achieve this goal more easily and reach service centres across the country. We’re also fortunate to have our valued suppliers working with us to provide quality products, making this a can’t-miss event for the aftermarket industry in Canada.”