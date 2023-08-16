Vast-Auto adds three stores in Quebec

A trio of jobber stores are being added to the Vast-Auto network.

Vast-Auto Distribution announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire all assets of Pièces d’Autos Victo and Freins Démarreurs Plessis, as well as the shares of Pièces d’Autos Thetford.

Vast-Auto is a subsidiary Groupe Del Vasto and is a shareholder of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

The three are located in south-central Quebec, about midway between Montreal and Quebec City. Pièces d’Autos Victo is in Victoriaville, Freins Demarreurs Plessis is in Plessisville and Pièces d’Autos Thetford is in Thetford Mines.

The automotive parts wholesaler and retailer was founded in 2008 by Normand Roy.

His sons, Jordan and Raphaël, will continue to manage the operations as assistant managers at the Victoriaville and Plessisville stores, respectively. Nicolas Lévesque will continue as manager at the Thetford Mines location.

An announcement highlighted the company’s commitment to “serving professional service centers through a wide product assortment and an exceptionally qualified staff of parts specialists.”

Roy noted the common vision Vast-Auto has with him.

“We have always worked hard to ensure we achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction by offering a vast inventory of high-quality parts with a strong focus on service,” he said in the announcement. “Groupe Del Vasto has clearly established itself as a leading Canadian distributor within the automotive aftermarket and I know they are the best choice for the future of my business, loyal customers, and dedicated employees. I am confident that Groupe Del Vasto will continue to build on our success.”

The deal aligns with Groupe Del Vasto’s long-term growth plans as it expands its footprint in Eastern Canada, said Mauro Cifelli, the company’s president and CEO.

“We value Mr. Roy’s trust and are honoured by his decision to move forward with Groupe Del Vasto,” he said. “His continued involvement in managing the business will ensure a seamless transition and we are committed to maintaining the relationship established with his employees, and ensure customers continue to receive the best-in-class service that they have been accustomed to.”

Roy noted how proud he was of what has been built.

“Pride is the word that best expresses how I feel today,” he said. “We’ve all worked very hard, and today we have customers who really have confidence in us.”