Vast-Auto acquires CAPS

Canadian Auto Parts Suppliers (CAPS) is being acquired by Vast-Auto Distribution.

CAPS has served the Ottawa community as an auto parts wholesaler and retailer for the last 22 years. It was founded by Charles “Chuck” Berthiaume.

The deal is expected to close on Nov. 30. CAPS has 60 employees.

“I am delighted to have chosen to sell my business to Vast-Auto Distribution, which has clearly established itself as a leading Canadian distributor within the automotive aftermarket,” Berthiaume in an announcement from Vast-Auto. “With a view to the sustainability of the business, and after working in the automotive sector for most of my career, the decision to sell was not easy to take, but today, I know that this choice is the best for the future of CAPS and our loyal customers and employees.”

As for Vast-Auto, the move, announced Nov. 19, is a another move in the company’s plans for long-term growth in eastern Canada.

“We are confident that our culture and our commitment to taking care of our customers and employees, will fit hand in glove with Canadian Auto Parts Suppliers long-time way of doing business,” said Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Groupe Del Vasto, the parent company of Vast-Auto.

Cifelli also confirmed that long time aftermarket pro Ghazi Mankal will continue in his role as general manager and business associate. He has been with CAPS since the company’s early days.